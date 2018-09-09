Dead humpback whale calf spotted in water off Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead humpback whale was spotted floating in the water off Cohasset on Sunday.

Police officers spotted the whale calf floating in the area of 399 Atlantic Avenue and alerted officials at the New England Aquarium, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It’s not clear what caused the whale’s death.

No additional details were available.

