Dead humpback whale spotted in water off Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A dead humpback whale was spotted floating in the water off Gloucester on Friday.

Fisherman Tim MacDonald, who photographed the whale about a mile offshore, says several sharks were swimming in the area.

The whale is drifting toward Gloucester Harbor, according to MacDonald.

It’s not clear what caused the whale’s death.

No additional details were available.

