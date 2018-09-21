Dead humpback whale washes up near Boston Harbor lighthouse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Representatives of the New England Aquarium are responding to a report of a whale carcass on Little Brewster Island.

The whale, identified as a humpback, washed up near Boston Light Friday morning.

The whale washed up hours after another whale was spotted on Revere Beach.

