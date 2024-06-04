NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found dead in Norton Monday.

Emergency crews were gathered at the Norton Reservoir at the end of Juniper Road on Monday night. Police said three men went out on a boat around 6:30 p.m. and then one of them went overboard about an hour later.

The other two men called 911, police said. They told police they threw out a floatation device when he went into the water, but he did not resurface.

Investigators said the body was found just after 11 p.m. by Environmental Police and was recovered by the state police dive team.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

