Dead shark found washed up on Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A rare 6-foot-long shark was found dead on a Cape Cod beach on Sunday, officials said.

Cape Cod National Seashore park rangers found the deceased porbeagle shark about a half-mile north of Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The shark’s cause of death was not immediately known.

Massachusetts Marine Fisheries was notified.

The porbeagle is a species of mackerel shark that mainly live in the cold and temperate marine waters of the North Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere.

A 6 foot deceased porbeagle shark was found 1/2 mile north of Marconi Beach today. Cause of death unknown. @MassDMF has been notified. Photo credit @CapeCodNPS’ Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HnZlCc92Gv — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) December 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)