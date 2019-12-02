Dead shark found washed up on Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A rare 6-foot-long shark was found dead on a Cape Cod beach on Sunday, officials said.
Cape Cod National Seashore park rangers found the deceased porbeagle shark about a half-mile north of Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The shark’s cause of death was not immediately known.
Massachusetts Marine Fisheries was notified.
The porbeagle is a species of mackerel shark that mainly live in the cold and temperate marine waters of the North Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere.
