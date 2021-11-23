PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Marine Mammal Rescue & Research teams received word that a dead humpback whale was floating in Provincetown Harbor, opposite Long Point Lighthouse.

A team of six was sent out to perform a necropsy Tuesday morning and found the 30-foot whale was emaciated, and its stomach was empty. It should signs of chronic entanglement, officials said.

The Provincetown Harbormaster was on hand to assist the team in getting to and from what they called a “complicated location.”

The Center for Coastal Studies is currently gathering info and working to identify the animal.

“While we aim to thoroughly examine every whale case that washes up on shore, cases like this one are a strong reminder of how important this work is to determine how we as humans impact these animals,” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for IFAW’s Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team.

The carcass will remain on the beach to decompose naturally and samples will be sent out for further analysis.

Anyone who wishes to report a live or dead stranded whale, dolphin or seal across Cape Cod and southeastern MA, call the IFAW’s Stranding Hotline at 508-743-9548.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)