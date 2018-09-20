Dead whale proves much too big for a dumpster

RYE, N.H. (AP) — Some things are just too big for a dumpster.

Workers in New Hampshire found that out the hard way this week when they attempted to put a dead minke whale into a dumpster. The Boston Globe reports the workers were trying to transport the 2-ton juvenile whale to a compost facility, where researchers were going to perform a necropsy.

In a video shot Monday by a Union Leader reporter, an operator of a front-end loader can be seen trying to lower the 16-foot (4-meter) whale into the dumpster. The whale rolls off the metal container and flops onto the ground.

Yikes. The dead minke whale found on Jenness Beach didn’t fit in the dumpster. @UnionLeader pic.twitter.com/hXuukJyeMA — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) September 17, 2018

A bigger container was later found and the whale was moved to the compost facility so researchers could determine how it died.

