SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead whale that washed ashore in Swampscott Tuesday was the same whale that previously got stranded on a beach in Marblehead earlier this month, officials said.

SKY-7HD was over the scene on Preston Beach in Swampscott Tuesday morning and spotted the carcass.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said authorities attached a satellite tag to the whale on May 2 after it got stranded in Marblehead.

The spokesperson said authorities chose an offshore release location “to minimize the possibility of the carcass coming back to shore.”

“The whale did not decompose as quickly as expected, however, and yesterday was observed off Marblehead, MA, before landing in Swampscott,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Swampscott town officials and Massachusetts Environmental Police were aware of the landing and were working with federal authorities to develop a disposal plan.

