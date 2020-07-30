BOSTON (WHDH) - The deadline for Massachusetts public school districts to submit three reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic is fast approaching.

The state wants schools to submit plans for in-person learning with new safety requirements, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, and remote learning by Friday.

School leaders will have a few weeks to decide on the best model to use.

Massachusetts Teachers Association Merrie Najimy recently said that the benefits of returning to in-person learning are limited, adding that this could cause a possible resurgence in the pandemic.

Teachers, nurses, and bus drivers who have concerns about students returning to the classroom this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic held a sit-in at Boston City Hall on Wednesday.

Gov. Baker said during a press conference last month that getting students back to school is important for their well-being.

