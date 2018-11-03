Deadline approaching to apply for relief funds after Merrimack Valley gas disaster

The deadline for anyone affected by the Merrimack Valley gas disaster to apply for relief funds is only two days away.

Essex County Community Foundation is offering grants to residents and businesses affected by the September incidents.

Those who lost gas service and did not have it restored by Oct. 1 are eligible to apply.

People can apply at drop-in centers, by filling out a form online, or by dialing 211.

