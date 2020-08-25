BOSTON (WHDH) - Wednesday marks the last day for voters to return their applications for mail-in ballots for the Massachusetts primary.

Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law that voters could cast a ballot via mail without needing to qualify for an absentee ballot in an effort to minimize COVID-19 risks and maximize participation.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office mailed applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters. These applications can also be downloaded online.

The applications must be delivered to the voter’s local election office, which can be found here, by Wednesday for the state primary.

Votes can be cast once a voter’s ballot arrives in the mail.

State primary ballots need to be back at the voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Massachusetts is also offering early in-person voting before the primary until Friday.

