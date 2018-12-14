Saturday is the last day for Americans in most states to buy health insurance for next year through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the number of signups is down nearly 12 percent compared to last year.

The Kaiser Family Foundation added that only one-fourth of those who buy their own insurance or are uninsured know the deadline.

The decrease has been attributed to President Trump’s decision to cut funding for advertising and research for the marketplace.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, is looking to help boost those numbers.

Earlier this week, he posted a video on social media urging people to enroll in what’s been commonly called “Obamacare.”

Eleven states and the District of Columbia run their own health care marketplaces.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)