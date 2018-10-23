Deadline extended for insanity plea in newsroom shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has extended the deadline for lawyers to file a possible plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the man charged with killing five employees at a newspaper office.

Judge Laura Ripken on Tuesday extended the deadline another 60 days by agreement of counsel. The previous deadline for Jarrod Ramos’ lawyers to file the plea had been set for Wednesday. Ramos pleaded not guilty in July.

Ripken also granted a request by prosecutors to seek writing and fingerprint samples from Ramos at the detention center where he is being held without bail in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the June 28 attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom.

A trial has been scheduled for January.

