BOSTON (WHDH) - The deadline for students in Massachusetts to get their required flu shot has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021.

The Mass. Department of Public Health updated the deadline for the required influenza vaccine Tuesday.

Those six months and older attending childcare, preschool, grades kindergarten through 12th, and postsecondary institutions must get the vaccine under the state mandate.

Students can be exempt from the mandate due to medical or religious reasons.

