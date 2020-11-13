(WHDH) — The Internal Revenue Service is racing to reach people who haven’t gotten stimulus checks yet.

The deadline for the IRS to send out those checks is Nov. 21.

The IRS said it sent nine million letters in September to people who may have missed out on the $1,200 payment.

Most eligible Americans received their checks automatically during the spring and summer, but those who don’t normally file tax returns have to register online.

About 12 million people fall into that category and about eight million have registered online.

The IRS did not say how many payments have gone out to non-filers.

Anyone who misses the Nov. 21 deadline can still get their stimulus money next year, after filing their 2020 tax returns.

