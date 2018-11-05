Deadline to apply for Merrimack Valley gas disaster relief funds looms

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Monday marks deadline day for Merrimack Valley residents and businesses looking to file claims with the disaster relief fund for damages caused by September’s gas explosions and fires.

Officials set up the Greater Lawrence Disaster Relief Fund to support the thousands of people across Andover, Lawrence and North Andover who were impacted by the Sept. 13 gas disaster.

The explosions and fires killed one person, injured dozens of others and damaged or destroyed more than 130 homes and businesses.

The utility company, Columbia Gas, now faces lawsuits from victims.

As of last week, about 44 miles of pipeline was replaced and service was restored to around 1,500 residential meters and nearly 150 business meters, which is about 20 percent of the total impacted area.

Columbia Gas says more than 7,000 people are in temporary housing and it has paid about $37 million in claims.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined last month that the gas explosions and fires were caused by overpressurized natural gas lines.

The United States Attorney for Massachusetts has opened a criminal investigation into the disaster.

