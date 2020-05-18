Deadline to get a REAL ID extended by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WHDH) — The Department of Homeland Security announced that it is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. Beginning that day, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

In a statement, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said, “The federal, state, and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.”

REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star at the top of the card.

