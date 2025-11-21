BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fatal incident at a cranberry bog on County Road in Bourne Friday.

Officials say a call came in around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a person who was injured when machinery broke.

When they arrived, they said the man had died. The man’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

SKY7 HD was above the scene and saw a large piece of construction equipment upside down at the edge of the bog.

Officials say other workers helped pull the man out from underneath the equipment.

OSHA, Massachusetts state police, and local police are investigating the incident.

