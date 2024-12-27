ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators believe the fire that killed two people on Christmas Day was an accident.

The exact cause of the Acushnet blaze, though, has yet to be determined.

Investigators said the fire started near a wood stove and electrical outlet.

First responders said they did not hear smoke alarms when they arrived.

Leo Lyonnais, 89, and his wife, Annette Lyonnais, 87, died in the fire.

A firefighter who was injured while battling the fire was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

