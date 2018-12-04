Deadly carbon monoxide levels found in North Andover home

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover family is recovering after a carbon monoxide scare in their home that they say may have been caused by a Columbia Gas crew that worked on their furnace in the wake of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

Fire officials say a faulty furnace is to blame for the carbon monoxide levels that were well above the danger limit and that the issue could have been caused by a contractor working for Columbia Gas.

North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said he was glad the situation didn’t turn deadly.

“Without detectors, if this had happened at nighttime, while people were sleeping, and we had those levels and those levels increased, there would have been fatalities,” McCarthy said.

After all of the tenants were treated at the hospital, one woman who lives there said she no longer feels safe there.

“At this point, we could have potentially been killed twice since Sept. 13,” she said.

In a statement, a Columbia Gas official said, “We worked with local authorities and looked into this situation. Our review indicates that following the November repair, the heating equipment was working properly and passed safety inspection. We continue to review. Our main concern is the health and safety of our customers and we are relieved that no customers were harmed.”

