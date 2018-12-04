Deadly carbon monoxide levels reported in North Andover home following Columbia Gas repairs

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide scare in a North Andover home is coming just months after the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

The fire chief says a faulty furnace is to blame for the carbon monoxide levels being well above the danger limit and it could be due to mistakes made by a contractor for Columbia Gas.

The family says Columbia Gas made repairs to the furnace following the September gas explosions.

The people living in the two-family home went to the hospital for treatment and are all OK.

“Without detectors, if this had happened at nighttime, while people were sleeping, and we had those levels and those levels increased, there would have been fatalities,” North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said.

One woman living at the home no longer feels safe there.

“At this point, we could have potentially been killed twice since Sept. 13,” she said.

Columbia Gas issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “We worked with local authorities and looked into this situation. Our review indicates that following the November repair, the heating equipment was working properly and passed safety inspection. We continue to review. Our main concern is the health and safety of our customers and we are relieved that no customers were harmed.”

