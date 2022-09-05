MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Troopers from Medford Barracks responded to a crash at the intersection of Lynn Fells Parkway and Elm Street in Melrose for a reported two-car crash. Police said one victim was pronounced at the scene.

One of the cars, a white SUV, went off the parkway and into a front lawn. The SUV is completely crushed and flipped onto its side. A gray sedan involved also appears to have serious front-end damage. The airbags have been deployed, the windshield is shattered a tire is missing. Pieces of debris are scattered all over the roadway. Some cars parked in a driveway also appear to have suffered some damage.

State Police have not yet said how many people were in these vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing.

