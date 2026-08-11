LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbound lanes on 190 in Leominster were closed following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

State police confirmed the multicar accident did result in at least one fatality.

The right lane opened up by 7:30 a.m., but crews were still working to remove a remaining vehicle from the median.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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