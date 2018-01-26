BOSTON (WHDH) - The deadly flu outbreak is starting to decline in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The number of flu cases have gone down over the past week.

However, officials said it is too early to tell whether the flu season has hit its peak.

The outbreak appears to be on the rise for the rest of New England.

Thirteenth people have died so far this flu season in New Hampshire.

Rhode Island has seen 11 fatalities and in Connecticut, 32 people have died.

