NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In the investigation into a deadly Christmas Eve house fire in Needham back in 2025, state fire investigators said the fire broke out in the garage, which was full of power tools, ignitable liquids, and lithium-ion batteries.

According to the investigation, there was a power strip nearby.

Investigators said the specific cause of the fire can’t be determined, but said the fire was accidental.

Kayla Corrigan was a 21-year-old student at Syracuse University who died in that fire.

Two other people who were in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

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