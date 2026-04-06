NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A deadly police shooting is being investigated by authorities.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the shooting took place early Monday morning in Northfield.

Officials said the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home.

One woman was shot by officers and died at the scene.

Investigators said there was no remaining threat to the public.

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