CLAREMONT, NH (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a deadly shooting in Claremont.

Officers responding to the Imperial Buffet restaurant at 154 Washington Street around 12:14 a.m. found 36-year-old Jesse Jarvis suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Jarvis died at the scene, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

A considerable number of people were inside and outside the restaurant when the incident occurred, the AG’s office said. Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Sgt. William Bright of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-4381.

Officials added that there is no known threat to the general public.

An autopsy for Jarvis is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

