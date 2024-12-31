LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lowell on Monday night that left a 24-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Middlesex and Maude streets around 8 p.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

