Deadly shooting in Manchester, NH ruled a homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials say the shooting death of a man found in Manchester Friday is a homicide and they are investigating the potential of a self-defense claim.

The attorney general and Manchester police said Jason Barry, 42, of Manchester, was found dead following a shooting near Union Street. The chief medical examiner determined Sunday the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was a homicide.

Police have identified all the parties involved in the shooting and are still investigating the incident, including the potential of a self-defense claim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)