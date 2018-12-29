Deadly shooting in Revere under investigation

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly shooting in that took place in Revere early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a building at 16 Pleasant Street around 1:45 a.m. found a person suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police confirm that they are investigating a whether a person, who is being treated at Whidden Hospital in Everett for stab wounds, is at all connected with the incident.

