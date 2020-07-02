Deadly shooting under investigation in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a deadly shooting in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 109 Norfolk St. around 12:20 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the nearby area of Armandine and Milton streets, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Officers reportedly located ballistic evidence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)