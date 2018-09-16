Deadly Woburn plane crash under investigation

WOBURN, MASS. (AP) - Authorities are still investigating the cause of a plane crash in Woburn Saturday that killed a very experienced pilot and his wife as they were making their way to Hanscom Airport.

Emergency crews responding to a reported plane crash in the area of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road about 11 a.m. found a Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed in a nearby back yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

The pilot, 65-year-old Michael Graver, and his wife, 52-year-old Jodi Cohen, both of Manhasset, New York, were killed in the crash.

Along with being an experienced pilot, Graver was a heart surgeon at a Long Island, New York hospital. Coworkers say he will be missed.

“The staff upstairs, the physicians, everyone, even his patients he recently operated on that are still here, everyone’s just in shock,” said David Brody, one of Graver’s coworkers. “Dr. Graver was an incredible guy, adored by the staff and the physicians he’s worked with. He’s operated on thousands of patients over the years and was an outstanding surgeon.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)