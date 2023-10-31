MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tight-knit deaf community in Malden remembered a local man on Monday night, who was one of their own killed in the Maine mass shootings last week.

Dozens came together in Malden at bowling alley Town Line Luxury Lanes to honor the Steve Vozella father of two. He was playing in a cornhole tournament for deaf athletes in Lewiston when he was shot and killed.

“It’s been difficult,” his son Andrew Vozzella said. “I’m a first responder in Texas, and we always say this will never happen to us, until it did. Quite frankly, I’m still awaiting to grieve and process.”

Steve grew up in Chelsea and graduated from the Beverly School for the Deaf. His son said he’s overwhelmed by all of the support.

“The deaf community, the best way to describe it, is we’re one family. We support each other. We’ll be here for each other,” Andrew said. “I did not think this many people would be here. I know my father would love it. He would love what’s going on here today, and I know deep down inside this is what he would want.”

In Lewiston, thousands joining in prayer, hugs and tears to honor all 18 lives lost.

As the tributes pour in, questions are starting to emerge surrounding the details of the case. A new report said the Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the suspected shooter last month when a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting.”

Officers tried to get in touch with Card on Sept. 16, but they weren’t able to speak with him. The Governor of Maine Janet Mills responded to these questions on Monday.

“I think determining and understanding all the facts surrounding this event are crucial. All of the facts,” Mills said. “The Maine State Police is undergoing a through investigation of every aspect of the case.”

