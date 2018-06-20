BOSTON (AP) — A compromise has emerged at the Statehouse that could keep three potential questions off the Massachusetts ballot in November.

A House panel is voting Wednesday on a bill that would require paid family leave for all workers, a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and a permanent summer sales tax holiday in Massachusetts.

The legislation could go before the full House and Senate later in the week.

The proposal does not include a proposal by the Retailers Association of Massachusetts to reduce the state sales tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent. But it would phase out over five years the requirement that workers be paid time-and-a-half on Sundays.

The apparent compromise comes days after the state’s highest court rejected another proposed ballot question, the so-called “millionaire tax.”

