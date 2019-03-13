Dealer at NH casino arrested, charged with stacking the deck

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Shirley man who worked as a dealer at a casino in New Hampshire is facing a theft charge after police say he was caught manipulating the cards to deal winning hands to a player.

Christopher Hopf, 40, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into an Oct. 16 incident at the Boston Billard Club and Casino on Northeaster Boulevard, according to Nashua, New Hampshire police.

Investigators say Hopf, a dealer at the casino, had worked in concert with one of the players to cheat.

He is expected to be arraigned March 21 on a charge of theft by deception.

