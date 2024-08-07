BOSTON (WHDH) - The FDA is advising retailers in several states not to sell certain oysters harvested on Cape Cod to prevent seafood sickness.

Two state-certified shellfish dealers initiated a recall concerning oysters harvested in Lewis Bay from July 1 to July 18.

The state department of health said the oysters are linked to four cases of food poisoning.

The oysters were shipped in Massachusetts and to several other states.

