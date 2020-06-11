Dealership launches paid internship program for minority students in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A auto dealership owner is looking to diversify his business with a new internship program targeted for minority students.

Copeland Auto Group is looking for minority students and recent high school graduates in Brockton who will take part in a paid internship program that will teach them jobs skills in sales and the service industry.

Todd Copeland, owner of the auto group that has been in Brockton for over 50 years, said it is an opportunity that others should try to replicate.

“Business leaders really need to step up in times like this,” he said.

