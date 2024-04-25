FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Franklin Historical Museum displayed an art exhibit Thursday by Dean College student Fatima Wojohat, who escaped Afghanistan at 19 years old when the Taliban took over.

The exhibit, titled “A Dream Shared,” is about Wojohat’s journey to the United States. She said she’s experienced firsthand just how powerful artistic expression is.

“Art can be a voice, art can be a weapon to stand up against oppression, especially I did,” Wojohat said. “So, when I was in Afghanistan, I stand against Taliban, against a group of terrorists, with my art. I know they don’t believe in art and artists, especially women. So, as a woman, I stand with my art, and art was my voice.”

Wojohat’s exhibit will be on display Thursday until 6 p.m.

