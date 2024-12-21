PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Pittsfield men, including the Dean of Pittsfield High School, have been arrested and charged after allegedly conspiring to traffic large quantities of cocaine in Western Massachusetts.

Lavante Wiggins, 30, of Pittsfield and Theodore Warren, a/k/a “Monty,” 42, also of Pittsfield, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors allege Wiggins, the Dean of Students at Pittsfield High School, operated a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of cocaine in and around the Pittsfield area. It is alleged that Warren is a member of the organization who serves as a runner for Wiggins.

Wiggins allegedly directed Warren to distribute cocaine to a customer on four separate occasions between September and December 2024: approximately 91 grams of cocaine on Sept. 10, 2024; approximately 100 grams of cocaine on Oct. 14, 2024; 125 grams of cocaine on Oct. 31, 2024; and 150 grams of cocaine on Dec. 10, 2024.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

