Dean of students at Boston school facing child rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The dean of students at a middle school in Boston was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated rape of a child who previously attended the school, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Manuel Mendes, 38, of Hyde Park, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 16, according to Rollins.

Mendes, the dean of students at Roxbury’s Timilty Middle School, allegedly engaged in various sexual activities with a 15-year-old girl at his home between Feb. 17 and May 21, court documents indicate.

“This is the ultimate betrayal of a child’s trust,” Rollins said in a statement. “As an educator and school official, Mr. Mendes had a duty to provide a safe and supportive environment for this young person to learn and grow. Instead, he allegedly used his position of trust and authority to prey on the victim.”

Boston Municipal Court Judge Catherine Ham set Mendes’ bail at $35,000.

Mendes was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and witnesses in the case, stay away from the Timilty Middle School, have no contact with past or present students of the school, have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16, and surrender his passport.

If Mendes posts bail, he’ll be required to submit to GPS monitoring.

An investigation remains ongoing.

