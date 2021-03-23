‘Dear Boston’: Dodgers fans tease Red Sox nation with billboard

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dodgers fans teasing Red Sox nation with a new billboard outside Fenway Park.

SKY7HD went out and flew over the billboard Tuesday morning and it reads, “Dear Boston, thank you for Mookie Betts.”

Betts was traded to the Dodgers last February and the right fielder led the team to a World Series Championship months later.

The man who put up the billboard– the head of a traveling Dodgers fan base– posted a photo of him standing in front of it.

The Twitter post reads, “I’m a fool. Someone take my credit card away.”

