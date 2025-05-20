BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roxbury after a woman was found dead on a sidewalk Tuesday morning.

At around 6:04 a.m., officers were called to Annunciation Road for a report of a woman dead in a wheelchair, according to the Boston Police Department. Officials confirmed her death.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. An SUV was seen being towed from the area.

Sources say investigators are reviewing surveillance video and questioning two people.

“People around here, we’re all neighbors, we all know each other,” one neighbor said. “For something like this to happen, we feel so sad. But, we didn’t know the girl. I seen her a couple days ago upstairs, going up and down, but I don’t know about her name. I don’t know nothing, I would just see her going up and down.”

The incident remains under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information to contact police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)