Death investigation prompts bomb squad response in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A death in Franklin is under investigation after a resident was found dead in a home, and contents inside the home led to a response by the state police bomb squad.

Police and fire departments in Franklin responded to a home at 701 Oak Street for a well-being check Wednesday afternoon and found that the home’s resident was deceased.

No foul play is suspected in the resident’s death.

According to police, contents found in the home led to a response by the state police bomb unit as well as officials from the United States Department of Defense.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, but officers will remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police say there is no criminal investigation at this time.

