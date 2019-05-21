Death investigation underway after 13-year-old girl brought to Lawrence hospital dead

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Lawrence after a 13-year-old Amesbury girl was brought to Lawrence General Hospital dead.

The girl, whose name was not released, was dead when she was dropped off at the hospital’s emergency room about 4:47 p.m. Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Her death is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

The cause and manner of her death have not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Concerned resident William Green says the tragic news has left him shaken, startled, and concerned.

“The last thought that I had when I was thinking about this is what did she go through in the last moments of her life?” he explained. “You get that pit in your stomach. You’re just wondering, did she suffer?”

Those who dropped off the girl alerted hospital staff that she was in need of help before abruptly driving off, according to the DA’s office. Police are reviewing hospital surveillance video in an effort to track down the car.

An investigation is ongoing.

