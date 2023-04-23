BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting an investigation into two deaths after a shooting in Hyde Park on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 36 Dedham St. around 9:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

While on scene, officers learned of another victim who had walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound and also died of his injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests that death is likely related to the Hyde Park incident, police said.

His name has also not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

