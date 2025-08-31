WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after three people were found dead in Watertown on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Boyd Street around 10 a.m. found three people dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Watertown Police Chief Justin Hanrahan.

A preliminary investigation suggests that one of the victims, an elderly woman, lived on one floor of the unit and the two other victims, a male and a female, lived together on the bottom floor in a separate living space in the same unit.

All the residents were known to each other. The information gathered at this time indicates that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

