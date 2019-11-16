Death investigation underway after 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in Dover home

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Dover police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in his New Hampshire home.

Officers responded to the Summer Street residence around 9:00 a.m. and pronounced the boy dead on the scene, according to a joint release issued by local police and the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

Anonymous tips may be called into the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or via www.dovernhcrimeline.org .

