PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police detectives launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the woods off Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on Saturday morning, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the man has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, the DA’s office said.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Paxton Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services and Crime Lab, State Police K-9 Unit, and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team are all assisting in the investigation.

