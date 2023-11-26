AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a death investigation after a body was found in a well in Avon on Saturday, officials said.

The body of a man was retrieved from the well in the East High Street area and emergency responders noted no obvious signs of trauma to the body, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

A tentative identification was made at the scene but the man’s name has not been released.

The body was removed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

In a statement, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey said, “The Avon Police department and State Police benefitted from a lot of help from the Avon Fire Department and regional mutual-aid to make this extraction happen tonight. We thank everyone for their cooperation and work today.”

