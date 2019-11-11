Death investigation underway after body found near wastewater treatment plant in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have launched a death investigation after officials say the body of a female was found at a wastewater treatment plant in Athol early Monday morning.

The body was found near the entrance to the plant on Jones Street, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Athol police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating the death, which is considered criminal in nature, officials said.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS online and on-air for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)